Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 10,224 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 417,264 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 10,224 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $185,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $417.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $444.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $415.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 386.52, a PEG ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.86. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.25 and a 52 week high of $498.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, February 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $341.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $408.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total transaction of $26,724,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 577,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,009,607.40. This trade represents a 9.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total transaction of $25,606,501.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,391,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,145,215.90. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,457 shares of company stock valued at $53,501,145. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

