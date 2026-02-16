Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 10,224 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 417,264 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 10,224 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $185,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tesla Stock Up 0.1%
Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $417.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $444.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $415.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 386.52, a PEG ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.86. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.25 and a 52 week high of $498.83.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, February 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $341.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $408.09.
View Our Latest Analysis on Tesla
Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla
In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total transaction of $26,724,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 577,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,009,607.40. This trade represents a 9.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total transaction of $25,606,501.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,391,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,145,215.90. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,457 shares of company stock valued at $53,501,145. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.
Key Tesla News
Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Technical/analyst support — Tesla has bounced off key support around the low-$390s and momentum indicators are turning bullish; several firms have reiterated buy ratings with price targets north of $500, which is supporting the rally. Tesla’s Rally Setup Is Here—But Valuation Makes It Fragile
- Positive Sentiment: Fresh buy-side support — New coverage/price-targets (Tigress Financial set a $550 target) give upside narrative that can attract momentum-focused flows. Tigress $550 Price Target Coverage
- Positive Sentiment: Regulatory relief in China — reports that a Chinese watchdog is moving to curb destructive price competition have been cited as a near-term tailwind for Tesla’s pricing and margins in China. Tesla Stock Rises as Chinese Watchdog Moves to Tame Cutthroat Price War
- Neutral Sentiment: Market context — some commentary explains why TSLA can rise even while Big Tech sells off (rotation and idiosyncratic drivers), which helps explain today’s divergence. Why Tesla stock is climbing even as Big Tech sells off
- Neutral Sentiment: Robotics competition note — a congresswoman disclosed a stake in Apptronik (a Tesla humanoid/robotics rival); this highlights competition in Tesla’s broader robotics/“physical AI” story but is not an immediate earnings driver. Congresswoman With Stake In Musk’s xAI Adds Position In Tesla’s Robot Rival Apptronik
- Negative Sentiment: U.S. and China deliveries under pressure — U.S. registrations are estimated down ~17% in January, and separate reports show China deliveries plunged (one report cites a ~45% drop), weighing on near-term revenue growth. Tesla’s January Sales Drop 17%, But Its Market Share May Have Risen
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive pressure in China — Xiaomi’s new YU7 outsold the Model Y in January, a sign of intensifying local competition that could pressure Tesla’s share and pricing in its biggest market. Tesla Rival Xiaomi’s YU7 SUV Overtakes Model Y China Sales In January
- Negative Sentiment: Institutional trimming and investor fatigue — ARK and Primecap reported notable Tesla share reductions, and analysts/commentary note some long-term holders and experienced employees are stepping away, reinforcing valuation and execution concerns. ARK Investment Management Cuts Tesla Stake
About Tesla
Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.
Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tesla
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- Trump & Musk’s Secret Bet on Silver — Exposed
- They just tried to kill gold
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.