Bastion Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.38 Million in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Bastion Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 94,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,000. Pfizer comprises 1.4% of Bastion Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 1,282.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,677,000 after buying an additional 618,117 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 17.6% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 141,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 21,246 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $27.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $27.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average of $25.20.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 12.42%.The business had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 126.47%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

