Insider Selling: Globe Life (NYSE:GL) CMO Sells $1,431,400.00 in Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.14, for a total transaction of $1,431,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 17,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,944.06. This represents a 36.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Globe Life Stock Up 0.2%

GL stock opened at $144.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.57 and its 200 day moving average is $138.39. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $109.38 and a one year high of $152.71.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.05). Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 19.37%.The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.950-15.650 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

GL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 target price on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Globe Life from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Evercore downgraded shares of Globe Life from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,722,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 34,786.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 881,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,345,000 after purchasing an additional 879,391 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Globe Life by 98.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,340,000 after buying an additional 696,548 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Globe Life during the third quarter worth $80,925,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Globe Life during the third quarter worth $61,569,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company’s product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

