CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 5,451 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 30,283.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in US Foods were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USFD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in US Foods by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 68,567 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the first quarter worth $359,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the second quarter valued at $526,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the second quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in US Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $99.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.09 and a 200 day moving average of $78.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $57.36 and a 52 week high of $102.13.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 1.71%.The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. US Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.696-4.935 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on USFD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on US Foods from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.33.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat and strong profit metrics — US Foods reported $1.04 EPS vs. a $1.01 consensus and showed meaningful YoY improvement in net income and adjusted EBITDA, supporting the company’s profitability narrative. US Foods Q4 earnings / MarketBeat

Q4 EPS beat and strong profit metrics — US Foods reported $1.04 EPS vs. a $1.01 consensus and showed meaningful YoY improvement in net income and adjusted EBITDA, supporting the company’s profitability narrative. Positive Sentiment: FY‑2026 EPS guidance raised — Management set FY‑2026 EPS guidance at $4.696–$4.935, above the consensus (~$4.56), which supports longer‑term earnings upside. FY2026 guidance / Press Release

FY‑2026 EPS guidance raised — Management set FY‑2026 EPS guidance at $4.696–$4.935, above the consensus (~$4.56), which supports longer‑term earnings upside. Positive Sentiment: Analyst price target upgrades — Citigroup raised its PT to $118 (Buy) and Wells Fargo to $110 (Overweight), signaling institutional confidence in upside from current levels. Benzinga: Analyst price target updates

Analyst price target upgrades — Citigroup raised its PT to $118 (Buy) and Wells Fargo to $110 (Overweight), signaling institutional confidence in upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage and commentary — Several transcripts, summaries and analyst notes are available (earnings call transcript, slide deck, and third‑party commentary), useful for drilling into unit/margin detail and channel trends. Seeking Alpha: Earnings presentation

Coverage and commentary — Several transcripts, summaries and analyst notes are available (earnings call transcript, slide deck, and third‑party commentary), useful for drilling into unit/margin detail and channel trends. Negative Sentiment: Revenue miss and softer top‑line outlook — Q4 revenue came in at $9.80B vs. ~$9.90B expected, and management’s FY revenue guidance ($41.0B–$41.8B) is below the consensus (~$42B). That top‑line softness is the likely driver of intra‑day weakness despite the EPS beat. Revenue miss / MarketBeat

US Foods (NYSE: USFD) is a leading foodservice distributor in the United States that supplies a wide range of products and services to professional food operators. The company provides fresh, frozen and dry food items as well as non-food restaurant supplies and kitchen equipment. Its customer base includes independent restaurants, multi-unit chains, healthcare and senior living facilities, hospitality businesses, government and educational institutions, and other foodservice operators.

Beyond commodity and branded food products, US Foods offers value-added solutions designed to help customers run their businesses.

