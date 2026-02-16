Marc Parent Buys 13,000 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Stock

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) Director Marc Parent bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$102.00 per share, with a total value of C$1,326,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,421,166. The trade was a 1,393.35% increase in their position.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at C$114.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$102.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$103.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$102.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of C$94.60 and a 1 year high of C$115.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.64.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.92 billion for the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 4.3438583 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$122.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Desjardins set a C$130.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Natl Bk Canada cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$127.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$116.00 to C$112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$118.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific is a CAD 8 billion Class-1 railroads operating on more than 12,500 miles of track across most of Canada and into parts of the Midwestern and Northeastern United States. It is the second-smallest Class I railroad by revenue and route miles. In 2021, CP hauled shipments of grain (22% of freight revenue), intermodal containers (22%), energy products (like crude and frac sand), chemicals, and plastics (20%) coal (8%), fertilizer and potash (10%), automotive products (5%), and a diverse mix of other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.