Marc Parent Buys 13,000 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Stock

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) Director Marc Parent bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$102.00 per share, with a total value of C$1,326,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,421,166. The trade was a 1,393.35% increase in their position.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 0.2%
Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at C$114.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$102.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$103.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$102.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of C$94.60 and a 1 year high of C$115.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.64.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.92 billion for the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 4.3438583 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile
Canadian Pacific is a CAD 8 billion Class-1 railroads operating on more than 12,500 miles of track across most of Canada and into parts of the Midwestern and Northeastern United States. It is the second-smallest Class I railroad by revenue and route miles. In 2021, CP hauled shipments of grain (22% of freight revenue), intermodal containers (22%), energy products (like crude and frac sand), chemicals, and plastics (20%) coal (8%), fertilizer and potash (10%), automotive products (5%), and a diverse mix of other merchandise.
