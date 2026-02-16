Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) COO Sells $1,467,150.00 in Stock

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) COO Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,467,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,691.15. The trade was a 59.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Panagiotis Tsourapas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 11th, Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 35,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $3,311,350.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of CL stock opened at $96.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $77.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a fifty-two week low of $74.54 and a fifty-two week high of $100.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.84.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 353.72%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.38.

More Colgate-Palmolive News

Here are the key news stories impacting Colgate-Palmolive this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised several forward earnings estimates (including FY2026 to $3.89 and FY2027 to $4.15) and lifted some quarterly targets, signaling better-than-expected longer‑term earnings progression — supportive for valuation upgrades. Zacks estimate revisions (MarketBeat)

Zacks Research raised several forward earnings estimates (including FY2026 to $3.89 and FY2027 to $4.15) and lifted some quarterly targets, signaling better-than-expected longer‑term earnings progression — supportive for valuation upgrades. Positive Sentiment: Major brokers have recently raised targets and stance (Morgan Stanley to $100/overweight; JPMorgan to $97/overweight; Wells Fargo nudged its target higher), which can attract buying and help lift the stock. Analyst target changes (MarketBeat)

Major brokers have recently raised targets and stance (Morgan Stanley to $100/overweight; JPMorgan to $97/overweight; Wells Fargo nudged its target higher), which can attract buying and help lift the stock. Positive Sentiment: Media/TV mention — Jim Cramer highlighted Colgate’s strong growth, a visible endorsement that can spur retail interest and intraday buying. Cramer: Colgate had great growth

Media/TV mention — Jim Cramer highlighted Colgate’s strong growth, a visible endorsement that can spur retail interest and intraday buying. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend and shareholder returns remain intact — Colgate paid the routine $0.52 quarterly dividend (annualized $2.08, ~2.2% yield); supportive for income investors but already priced in for many holders. Dividend announcement (MarketBeat)

Dividend and shareholder returns remain intact — Colgate paid the routine $0.52 quarterly dividend (annualized $2.08, ~2.2% yield); supportive for income investors but already priced in for many holders. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional activity shows small incremental buys by several funds in Q4 (some managers added to positions), indicating steady institutional ownership (~80% held by institutions). That steady demand can limit downside but isn’t a near-term catalyst. Institutional flows (MarketBeat)

Institutional activity shows small incremental buys by several funds in Q4 (some managers added to positions), indicating steady institutional ownership (~80% held by institutions). That steady demand can limit downside but isn’t a near-term catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling: COO Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares (~$1.47M at ~$97.81), reducing his stake materially. Large insider sales can concern investors about timing or personal liquidity needs and may create short‑term selling pressure. COO Panagiotis Tsourapas sells 15,000 shares

Significant insider selling: COO Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares (~$1.47M at ~$97.81), reducing his stake materially. Large insider sales can concern investors about timing or personal liquidity needs and may create short‑term selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Another insider (John Hazlin) sold ~20,989 shares for ~$1.98M. Multiple insider sales over days amplify the negative signal versus isolated transactions. Investors should watch future filings for patterns. Insider sale: John Hazlin

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,947,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,633,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,985 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,103,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,657,000 after buying an additional 304,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,246,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,836,000 after acquiring an additional 323,367 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $861,670,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,845,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746,920 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company’s core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

