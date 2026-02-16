Capital Planning Advisors LLC Invests $1.45 Million in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,191,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,002,258,000 after purchasing an additional 713,379 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3,493.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 493,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,297,000 after purchasing an additional 479,593 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 51,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 28,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 11,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,025,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,971,000 after buying an additional 1,559,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BSX. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. National Bank Financial set a $115.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.43.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $15,042,634.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,411,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,983,105.15. The trade was a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,758,135.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,580. The trade was a 42.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $74.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.93 and a 200-day moving average of $97.56. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52-week low of $72.69 and a 52-week high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 14.44%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

