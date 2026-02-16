Capital Planning Advisors LLC Sells 31,252 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 475,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,252 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up 4.8% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Capital Planning Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $34,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPHQ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 68.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,247,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741,699 shares during the period. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,312,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,869,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,187 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,892,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1,614.2% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 718,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,639,000 after purchasing an additional 676,332 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

SPHQ stock opened at $79.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.92. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $57.67 and a 12 month high of $80.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.46.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap. SPHQ was launched on Dec 6, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

