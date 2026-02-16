Capital Planning Advisors LLC Sells 8,120 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 50.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,985 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 8,120 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 40.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 148,389 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 12,713 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.7% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $255.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 price objective on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.32.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $260.55 on Monday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $265.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $236.44 and a 200-day moving average of $228.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $154.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 29.12%.The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.12%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

