Fifth Third Bancorp Has $85.85 Million Stock Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,996 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in RTX were worth $85,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get RTX alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 12.2% in the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 6.0% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 466,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,114,000 after buying an additional 16,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pursue Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,136 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $1,637,776.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 27,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,455,632.60. This trade represents a 23.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 17,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total value of $3,490,677.32. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on RTX from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

Trending Headlines about RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Operational/contract news — RTX reportedly demonstrated systems that downed drone swarms during Army trials, a clear commercial/technical win for its defense business that could support future contracts and backlog. Read More.

Operational/contract news — RTX reportedly demonstrated systems that downed drone swarms during Army trials, a clear commercial/technical win for its defense business that could support future contracts and backlog. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Fundamentals reminder — institutional commentary highlights improved revenue and earnings growth for RTX, reinforcing the company’s recent beat and FY26 guidance (6.60–6.80 EPS) that underpin longer‑term valuation. Read More.

Fundamentals reminder — institutional commentary highlights improved revenue and earnings growth for RTX, reinforcing the company’s recent beat and FY26 guidance (6.60–6.80 EPS) that underpin longer‑term valuation. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market noise from consumer GPU headlines — multiple tech/gaming stories about “RTX” GPUs (reviews, deals, even isolated product failures) refer to Nvidia’s RTX GPU brand, not RTX Corporation; expect short‑term headline noise but no direct impact on RTX’s aerospace & defense fundamentals. Example: GPU reviews and deals. Read More.

Market noise from consumer GPU headlines — multiple tech/gaming stories about “RTX” GPUs (reviews, deals, even isolated product failures) refer to Nvidia’s RTX GPU brand, not RTX Corporation; expect short‑term headline noise but no direct impact on RTX’s aerospace & defense fundamentals. Example: GPU reviews and deals. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,136 shares at ~$201.30 (≈$1.64M), reducing his holding by ~23%. SEC filing: Read More.

Insider selling — VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,136 shares at ~$201.30 (≈$1.64M), reducing his holding by ~23%. SEC filing: Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — Shane G. Eddy sold 17,527 shares at ~$199.16 (~$3.49M). Large insider sales like these can pressure near‑term sentiment even if they’re for personal reasons; SEC filing: Read More.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $199.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.82. The company has a market cap of $268.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.43. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $112.27 and a twelve month high of $206.48.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.08. RTX had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.60%.The company had revenue of $24.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.84%.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.