iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR Stock Holdings Lessened by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,056,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,019 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $198,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75,344,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,245,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633,614 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,022,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,667,000 after buying an additional 123,124 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,623,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,525,000 after buying an additional 47,842 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,194,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,969,000 after buying an additional 239,492 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,540,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,052,000 after buying an additional 147,857 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR stock opened at $101.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $73.17 and a 52-week high of $103.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.80.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index of the 800 smallest issuers in the Russell 1000 Index. The Index includes equity securities issued by issuers, which range in size between approximately $1.7 billion and $12 billion, though these amounts may change from time to time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.