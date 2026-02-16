Denali Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,400 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 1.0% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 130.0% during the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Oracle from $290.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $313.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Monday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.43.

Key Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock opened at $160.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $460.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.92. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 70.60%. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total value of $6,821,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,555,709.82. This represents a 50.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. This represents a 6.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $13,689,064 in the last three months. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.