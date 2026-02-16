Denali Advisors LLC Sells 8,937 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Denali Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,937 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 546,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,570,000 after purchasing an additional 20,617 shares in the last quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Uniting Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PM opened at $187.35 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $142.11 and a one year high of $190.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.39.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.88%.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 price target on Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.06.
Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.
PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.
