Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ Shares Bought by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,260 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of Ballast Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ballast Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $26,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPHQ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,247,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,846,000 after buying an additional 3,741,699 shares in the last quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,312,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 61.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,869,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,187 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 56.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,892,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,995 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1,614.2% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 718,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,639,000 after purchasing an additional 676,332 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

SPHQ opened at $79.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.92. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $57.67 and a 1-year high of $80.58.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap. SPHQ was launched on Dec 6, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.