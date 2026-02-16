Capital Planning Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 197.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Chevron by 86.1% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 52.3% during the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $183.65 on Monday. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $186.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $369.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.70.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.70%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 45,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.17, for a total transaction of $7,976,986.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,231.37. The trade was a 86.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thomas Ryder Booth sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.43, for a total transaction of $1,070,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,932.68. The trade was a 92.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 793,163 shares of company stock valued at $127,920,502 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Chevron from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

