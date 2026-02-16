Cosner Financial Group LLC Makes New $566,000 Investment in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Cosner Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000. Danaher accounts for approximately 0.3% of Cosner Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 77,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,401,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Palmer Knight Co increased its position in Danaher by 14.9% in the second quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 47,236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,331,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 6.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 27,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $212.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $150.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Danaher Corporation has a 12 month low of $171.00 and a 12 month high of $242.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.60.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.09. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 14.71%.The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $251.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. HSBC lifted their price target on Danaher from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.86.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,298 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $746,997.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,593. The trade was a 13.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher’s portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

