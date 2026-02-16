Insider Selling: Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Director Sells $10,811,689.70 in Stock

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) Director William Miller sold 18,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.10, for a total value of $10,811,689.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 34,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,446,495.30. This trade represents a 34.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Cummins Stock Up 2.0%

NYSE:CMI opened at $600.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $549.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $470.71. The company has a market capitalization of $82.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.02 and a 1-year high of $617.98.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.64. Cummins had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.99%.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research cut Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $565.00 price objective on shares of Cummins and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $580.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Argus set a $696.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.93.

Cummins News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cummins this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 537.5% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc (NYSE: CMI) is a global power technology company that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of diesel and natural gas engines, electrified powertrains, power generation systems and related components. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins has grown into one of the world’s leading suppliers of internal combustion engines and a provider of technologies that reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

The company’s product lineup includes heavy-, medium- and light-duty engines for on-highway and off-highway applications, generator sets and power systems for commercial and industrial use, and key engine components such as turbochargers, fuel systems, air handling, filtration and aftertreatment solutions.

Featured Articles

