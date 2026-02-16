Assetmark Inc. Increases Stake in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,736 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $13,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. EWA LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management boosted its position in Duke Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Robert Alexander Glenn sold 8,200 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $1,015,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,234.60. The trade was a 41.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total transaction of $868,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,633.69. This trade represents a 23.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Duke Energy

More Duke Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.6%

Duke Energy stock opened at $128.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $99.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.51. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $110.51 and a 12 month high of $130.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Duke Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.550-6.800 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 67.41%.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company’s core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.