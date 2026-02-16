Assetmark Inc. Increases Stake in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,736 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $13,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. EWA LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management boosted its position in Duke Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Duke Energy news, EVP Robert Alexander Glenn sold 8,200 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $1,015,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,234.60. The trade was a 41.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total transaction of $868,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,633.69. This trade represents a 23.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs raised its price target to $142 and maintained a Buy rating — adds analyst support and upside to the stock. Goldman Sachs adjusts price target on Duke Energy
- Positive Sentiment: Duke reported solid results (beat expectations) and set FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $6.55–$6.80, supporting earnings-driven upside and dividend coverage. Duke Energy Beats Expectations, Continues To Be A Buy
- Positive Sentiment: Federal judge dismissed a small town’s climate-change suit against Duke, removing a source of legal and regulatory uncertainty. Judge quashes small town’s climate change suit against Duke Energy
- Positive Sentiment: Data-center demand remains strong — Duke’s pipeline hit ~4.5 GW, providing a durable load-growth avenue that supports long-term regulated earnings. Duke Energy’s data center pipeline hits 4.5 gigawatts
- Neutral Sentiment: Duke is deploying AI to detect scams targeting customers — lowers fraud risk and potential losses, but is primarily operational/PR. Duke Energy leverages AI to protect customers and combat scams
- Neutral Sentiment: Company announced customer-support resources after a Florida cold snap — helps mitigate customer backlash from higher winter bills but highlights bill volatility. Duke Energy is here to help Florida customers after cold snap
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage of Duke earning nearly $5B in 2025 while still requesting rate increases — positive for future revenue if approved, but keeps regulatory and PR scrutiny front-and-center. Duke Energy earned nearly $5B in 2025. It is still requesting a rate hike
- Neutral Sentiment: Local complaints about “radical” tree trimming and streetlight issues are generating local headlines — reputational noise with limited immediate financial impact. Answer Man: ‘Radical tree trimming’ by Duke Energy contractors
- Negative Sentiment: CEO Louis Renjel sold 6,800 shares (about $868k) and reduced his holdings ~23.6% — insider selling can weigh on sentiment, though not uncommon after compensation events. SEC Form 4 – Louis E. Renjel
- Negative Sentiment: St. Petersburg is taking steps to consider switching to a city-run utility — a municipal departure could be a long-term demand and political risk if it gains traction elsewhere. St. Petersburg takes steps to consider dropping Duke Energy
Duke Energy Trading Up 1.6%
Duke Energy stock opened at $128.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $99.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.51. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $110.51 and a 12 month high of $130.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Duke Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.550-6.800 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Duke Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 67.41%.
About Duke Energy
Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company’s core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.
Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.
