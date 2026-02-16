Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Stake Reduced by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 56.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 75 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.5%

NASDAQ REGN opened at $803.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $476.49 and a 1-year high of $821.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $762.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $666.58. The company has a market capitalization of $84.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.74 by $0.70. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 31.41%.The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.53, for a total transaction of $77,853.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,803 shares in the company, valued at $13,860,169.59. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,500 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,400. The trade was a 46.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,920. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $768.00 to $769.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $793.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

