Denali Advisors LLC Sells 5,148 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,832 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,148 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Tobam boosted its stake in Visa by 40.1% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 3,231 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Visa by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421,696 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $143,959,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in Visa by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total value of $3,661,152.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,641.18. The trade was a 52.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.93, for a total value of $707,919.96. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,789.09. The trade was a 7.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of Visa stock opened at $314.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.73. The stock has a market cap of $570.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $299.00 and a 12 month high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Daiwa America upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $425.00 price target on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.21.

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

