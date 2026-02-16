Denali Advisors LLC Has $5.17 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,004 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 32.0% during the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,291,000 after purchasing an additional 22,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LLY opened at $1,040.12 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,133.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,052.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $908.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.39.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $830.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,218.88.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

