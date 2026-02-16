Ballast Inc. Acquires 3,118 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 4.2% of Ballast Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $17,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,194,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,604.5% in the third quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 481,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $790,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $202.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.98. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $150.35 and a 12-month high of $205.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

