Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 15,275 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,198,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,275 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.1% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $337,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Emprise Bank lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the third quarter. Emprise Bank now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.9% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 20,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 36,093 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $5,858,976.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,680,576.02. The trade was a 50.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 162,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $26,354,588.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 319,385 shares in the company, valued at $51,884,093.25. This trade represents a 33.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 326,091 shares of company stock valued at $51,795,360. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Procter & Gamble

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Several brokerages have weighed in on PG. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Dbs Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $160.11 on Monday. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.62 and a fifty-two week high of $179.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $372.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The company had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be issued a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 62.67%.

About Procter & Gamble



Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More

