iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF is Fifth Third Bancorp’s 8th Largest Position

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,562,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,907 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up about 2.7% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $852,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $365,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 330.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $333.55 on Monday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $232.57 and a 12 month high of $349.08. The company has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.94.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

