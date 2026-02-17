Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by JDH Wealth Management LLC

JDH Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,057 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.1% of JDH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. JDH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,942,255,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $17,472,482,000. PKS Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Apple by 98,917.0% in the second quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,956,620 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,106,000 after purchasing an additional 57,898,088 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 20,464.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,069,029 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,553,753,000 after buying an additional 26,937,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Apple by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,918,365,000 after buying an additional 20,079,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $239.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.13.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $255.78 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $288.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $266.17 and a 200-day moving average of $256.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. The firm had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 13.15%.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

