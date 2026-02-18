Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Sold by Cercano Management LLC

Cercano Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,115 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.3% of Cercano Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cercano Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $34,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 40,999,982 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,236,482,000. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 118.3% during the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 3,145,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 42.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,895,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,700,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2,124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC now owns 366,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,386,000 after purchasing an additional 350,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Long-term investor case: a Fool piece argues continued capital flows into passive ETFs and QQQ’s decade-plus outperformance make it attractive for patient buyers, supporting demand for the fund. Think It’s Too Late to Buy Invesco QQQ Trust? Here’s the 1 Reason Why There’s Still Time.
- Positive Sentiment: Near-term resilience: a TipRanks daily update notes QQQ posted a small gain on the most recent trading day, showing the ETF can still catch short-term bids amid volatility. Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) Daily Update, 2-16-2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data appears erroneous or immaterial: a report flagged a “significant increase” but shows zero reported short shares and a 0.0 days ratio — treat this as unreliable and not an active driver.
- Negative Sentiment: Tech selloff / Nasdaq weakness: 24/7 Wall St. reports the Nasdaq and QQQ plunged to a 12-week low, with QQQ down sharply over the past week and several percent below its January peak; selling is concentrated in semiconductors and mega-cap tech, directly weighing on QQQ. Nasdaq Dives to 12-Week Low: Worst Performing Sectors and Stocks in the Tech Selloff
- Negative Sentiment: Value rotation and mega-cap weakness: Seeking Alpha pieces highlight a rotation out of the “Mega Cap 8” and the emergence of value winners, a dynamic that reduces demand for QQQ’s growth-heavy holdings. Mega Cap 8 Declining As Top Performers Emerge In Major Value Rotation
- Negative Sentiment: Macro and AI worries: recent Seeking Alpha pieces on rising inflation and concerns that AI could shift market leadership underline risks to growth multiples — headwinds for QQQ if rates or sentiment move against high-multiple tech. Inflation On A Roll AI Turns From Friend To Foe – Will AI Kill The Bull Market?
- Negative Sentiment: Structural index distortion: a Seeking Alpha piece on “The Hunt For Losers” and index effects argues rotations and concentration can mask underlying weakness, a caution for passive vehicles like QQQ that track market-cap weighted tech exposure. The Hunt For Losers: The Great Rotation And The Illusion Of The Indices
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7941 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
