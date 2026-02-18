Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Sold by Cercano Management LLC

Cercano Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,115 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.3% of Cercano Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cercano Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $34,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 40,999,982 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,236,482,000. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 118.3% during the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 3,145,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 42.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,895,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,700,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2,124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC now owns 366,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,386,000 after purchasing an additional 350,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $601.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $617.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $604.61. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $637.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7941 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

