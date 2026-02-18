Keener Financial Planning LLC Decreases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Keener Financial Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 86.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,786 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.4% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Texas Instruments by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. KeyCorp lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays set a $175.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.92.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Mark Gary sold 12,921 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $2,973,122.10. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 45,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,480,364.70. The trade was a 22.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $1,621,676.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,723.21. This represents a 40.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 117,431 shares of company stock valued at $25,607,436 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of TXN opened at $225.69 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $231.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.59.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 28.28%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 104.41%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

