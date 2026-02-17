McAdam LLC Boosts Stock Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

McAdam LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.0% of McAdam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Floyd Financial Group LLC increased its position in Apple by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Floyd Financial Group LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.5% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 153,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,969,000 after acquiring an additional 15,843 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 397.6% during the third quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,566 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,515,000 after acquiring an additional 64,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Apple Stock Performance
AAPL opened at $255.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $266.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.48. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $288.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Apple Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.15%.
Key Stories Impacting Apple
Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Apple is rolling out an integrated video-podcast experience (audio ↔ video switching) and lining up distribution partners (Acast), expanding services revenue and competing with YouTube/Spotify — a clear product/service catalyst. Apple takes on YouTube and Spotify with a new video podcast push
- Positive Sentiment: Apple has invited media to a March 4 product launch, giving investors a near-term event (new devices) that could drive upgrades and sentiment if hardware surprises meet expectations. Apple Preps for March 4 Product Launch
- Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying: Soros Fund Management and Adventist Health System Sunbelt reportedly increased Apple stakes, signaling confidence from some large investors. Soros Fund Management boosts Apple stake with 66,503 shares
- Neutral Sentiment: Apple shares are trading below average analyst price targets after a recent pullback — this highlights potential upside if fundamentals hold, but also shows a gap between analysts and market pricing. Apple (AAPL) Trading 10% Below Analyst Targets After This Week’s 8% Drop
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data reported for mid-February appears anomalous/zeroed out — not a clear signal of growing bearish positioning based on the available report. (Data note; interpret cautiously.)
- Negative Sentiment: Market concern about Apple’s Siri/AI timeline intensified after reports described a delayed Siri AI upgrade as a “shocker,” raising fears about Apple falling behind rivals in generative-AI voice assistants — a driver of today’s negative sentiment. Apple’s Siri shocker is flashing a warning AAPL bulls can’t ignore
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst and media commentary framed the recent pullback as a “falling knife” after the Siri delay, amplifying short-term selling pressure and cautious positioning among traders. Apple Stock Forecast — Should You Catch this Falling Knife?
- Negative Sentiment: Portfolio moves and hedge-fund activity: Maverick Capital trimmed Apple, and reports of high-profile insider/office sales (e.g., Pelosi trades reported by media) are adding to near-term selling narrative. Maverick Capital Cuts Apple Position as Lee Ainslie Trims
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Apple from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $276.47 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.13.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.
Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.
