McAdam LLC Boosts Stock Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

McAdam LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.0% of McAdam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Floyd Financial Group LLC increased its position in Apple by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Floyd Financial Group LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.5% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 153,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,969,000 after acquiring an additional 15,843 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 397.6% during the third quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,566 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,515,000 after acquiring an additional 64,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $255.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $266.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.48. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $288.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. The business had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.15%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Apple from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $276.47 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.13.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

