Horrell Capital Management Inc. Sells 23,595 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Horrell Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 264,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,595 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for 11.8% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $28,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,404.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,834,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,105,396,000 after acquiring an additional 73,596,571 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,424.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,179,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,351,014,000 after purchasing an additional 34,740,553 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,443.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,679,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,130,866,000 after purchasing an additional 22,144,563 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,317.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,651,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,590,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,406,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,820.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,116,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,272,363,000 after purchasing an additional 13,382,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY opened at $92.60 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.55 and a 1 year high of $108.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 239.04% and a net margin of 14.27%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORLY. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, January 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial set a $107.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $121.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $354,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,792 shares in the company, valued at $485,190. This represents a 42.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 2,355 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $238,585.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 28 shares in the company, valued at $2,836.68. This represents a 98.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company’s product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O’Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

