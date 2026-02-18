Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) CEO Yvonne Greenstreet Sells 6,958 Shares of Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 6,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.08, for a total transaction of $2,157,536.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 85,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,562,072.96. This trade represents a 7.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Yvonne Greenstreet also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 12th, Yvonne Greenstreet sold 9,577 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.86, for a total transaction of $3,475,110.22.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.8%
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $332.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.51 and a beta of 0.35. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.87 and a 1 year high of $495.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $371.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $424.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.76.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $535.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $489.00 target price (up previously from $449.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $527.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $465.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $477.96.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Thematics Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $1,995,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,389,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $14,205,000. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6,368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 3,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Trending Headlines about Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Here are the key news stories impacting Alnylam Pharmaceuticals this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Canaccord Genuity raised its price target to $429 and reaffirmed a “buy” rating, citing upside vs. the current price (Canaccord’s note implies meaningful upside). Canaccord price-target raise
- Positive Sentiment: A MarketBeat-linked Motley Fool piece reports a pundit upgrade that helped lift sentiment and trading interest in ALNY. Why Alnylam Was Soaring
- Positive Sentiment: A bullish roundup in The Globe and Mail highlighted Alnylam among favorable healthcare ideas, supporting broader analyst-driven positivity. Analysts Are Bullish
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data in the feed shows zero/NaN values and a 0.0 days-to-cover figure — likely a data/reporting artifact rather than new market pressure; treat as non-actionable until confirmed by an exchange report.
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple insider sales disclosed this week could weigh on sentiment: CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 6,958 shares at ~$310; several EVPs (Jeffrey Poulton, Kevin Fitzgerald, Tolga Tanguler, Pushkal Garg) sold mid‑hundreds to low‑thousands of shares at ~$310–332. These trades reduced insiders’ stakes by mid-single-digit percentages. Filings: SEC links for the disclosures. Yvonne Greenstreet SEC filing Jeffrey Poulton SEC filing Kevin Fitzgerald filings Tolga Tanguler SEC filing Pushkal Garg SEC filing
- Negative Sentiment: Chardan Capital trimmed its price target to $425 (from a higher prior target), a modest negative datapoint that partly offsets other analyst optimism. Chardan target cut
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: ALNY) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.
Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.
