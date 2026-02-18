Walmart Inc. $WMT Position Lowered by Westchester Capital Management Inc.

Westchester Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,618 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,972 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 5.7% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $26,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 5,695 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boomfish Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.7% in the third quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMT opened at $128.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.78 and a 200 day moving average of $108.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.05, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.81 and a 52-week high of $134.69.

Walmart ( NASDAQ:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 3.26%.The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $126.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. DA Davidson set a $130.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $127.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Thirty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.44.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $166,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 645,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,477,040. This represents a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 76,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $9,430,445.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 402,072 shares in the company, valued at $49,772,492.88. The trade was a 15.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 223,566 shares of company stock worth $26,384,133 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

