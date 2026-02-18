CenterBook Partners LP Buys 140,702 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5,211.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,702 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 1.3% of CenterBook Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $26,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $2,836,310,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 174,339.6% during the 2nd quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 2,974,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972,491 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,447,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,816,773,000 after buying an additional 1,426,360 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,517,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,559,000 after buying an additional 1,225,524 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,325,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,995,139,000 after buying an additional 1,084,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, January 15th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.92.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $225.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $204.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.95 and a one year high of $231.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 28.28%.The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark Gary sold 12,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $2,973,122.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 45,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,480,364.70. The trade was a 22.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $1,621,676.70. Following the sale, the director owned 14,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,723.21. This trade represents a 40.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,431 shares of company stock valued at $25,607,436. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Recommended Stories

