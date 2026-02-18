Gold.com (NYSE:GOLD) Director Jeffrey Benjamin Sells 75,179 Shares of Stock

Gold.com Inc. (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Benjamin sold 75,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $4,581,408.26. Following the transaction, the director owned 94,240 shares in the company, valued at $5,742,985.60. This trade represents a 44.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Gold.com alerts:

Gold.com Stock Performance

NYSE:GOLD opened at $58.83 on Wednesday. Gold.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $66.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.17 and a beta of 0.41.

Gold.com (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.21. Gold.com had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 0.08%.The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion.

Gold.com Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. Gold.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daytona Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Gold.com during the 4th quarter worth about $890,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Gold.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold.com in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Gold.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,319,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm set a $60.00 target price on Gold.com in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Gold.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Gold.com from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of Gold.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold (c-)” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Gold.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Gold.com

About Gold.com

(Get Free Report)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins. This segment also offers various ancillary services, including financing, storage, consignment, logistics, and various customized financial programs; and designs and produces minted silver products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gold.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.