First National Bank of Omaha Acquires New Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,826,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 5 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 50.0% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $4,140.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5,077.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5,208.10. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4,020.54 and a 52-week high of $5,839.41. The company has a market cap of $133.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Booking from $5,523.00 to $5,954.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Booking from $6,723.00 to $6,790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,920.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6,171.56.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 953 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,181.34, for a total value of $4,937,817.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 19,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,631,984.10. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,191.15, for a total transaction of $77,867.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,566,320.05. The trade was a 2.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,096 shares of company stock worth $11,120,014. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company’s businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

