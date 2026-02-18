First National Bank of Omaha Acquires New Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,826,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 5 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 50.0% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Booking Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $4,140.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5,077.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5,208.10. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4,020.54 and a 52-week high of $5,839.41. The company has a market cap of $133.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 953 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,181.34, for a total value of $4,937,817.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 19,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,631,984.10. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,191.15, for a total transaction of $77,867.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,566,320.05. The trade was a 2.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,096 shares of company stock worth $11,120,014. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Booking News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Booking this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Booking’s “connected-trip” segment is growing >20%, improving margins and cash-flow timing; management’s AI partnerships (including ChatGPT integration) could boost conversion and long-term revenue per user. Booking.com Stock Is Down 27 — Can Connected-Trip Growth and AI Integration Drive a Rebound?
- Positive Sentiment: KAYAK-led brand/AI changes signal a strategic push to raise conversion and streamline inventory/pricing, which could help Booking reclaim share or improve margins if execution succeeds. Booking Holdings Routes Brand Push And AI Shift Through KAYAK Changes
- Neutral Sentiment: Booking will post Q4 and full-year 2025 results on Feb. 18 (around 4:00 p.m. ET); outcomes and guidance will likely drive the next directional move. Booking Holdings to Make Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Press Release Available on Company’s Investor Relations Website on February 18
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts expect strong EPS growth for Q4 but flag U.S. pricing softness and booking normalization — a beat could re-rate shares, while conservative guidance would cap upside. BKNG Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s in Store for the Stock?
- Negative Sentiment: Recent coverage highlights share-price weakness and valuation questions (DCF-based debate); if results or guidance disappoint, valuation-driven selling could continue. Do Recent Share Price Weakness And DCF Estimates Signal An Opportunity In Booking Holdings (BKNG)?
- Negative Sentiment: Comparisons with Airbnb highlight competitive risks — marketplace mix, pricing power and product differentiation remain potential headwinds if Airbnb or others gain share. Booking Vs. Airbnb: Which Travel Giant Wins The 2026 Upside Race?
- Negative Sentiment: Data entries report a “large increase” in short interest for February but show zero/NaN figures and inconsistencies — whether this reflects positioning or reporting errors, it increases near-term uncertainty and potential volatility ahead of earnings.
Booking Company Profile
Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company’s businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.
Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.
