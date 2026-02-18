First National Bank of Omaha Takes Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 93,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,051,000.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,486.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 76,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 71,830 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,325.6% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,439.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 94,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 88,234 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $121.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 2,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $238,585.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836.68. This represents a 98.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $354,375.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,190. The trade was a 42.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 4.2%

Shares of ORLY opened at $92.60 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.55 and a twelve month high of $108.71. The company has a market capitalization of $78.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.40 and a 200 day moving average of $98.99.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 239.04%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company’s product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O’Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.