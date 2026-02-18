First National Bank of Omaha Makes New Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 53,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,904,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 38.4% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.92.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total transaction of $1,500,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 42,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,805,805.52. This represents a 13.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $1,621,676.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,723.21. This represents a 40.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,431 shares of company stock valued at $25,607,436. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $225.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $231.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.41%.

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

