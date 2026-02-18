Fortis Group Advisors LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Western Digital Corporation $WDC

Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 352,966.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,592 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,589 shares during the quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Western Digital during the second quarter worth $225,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,317 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares during the period. LBP AM SA bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $641,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 30,434 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Western Digital

Here are the key news stories impacting Western Digital this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus set a $300.00 target price on Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $200.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Roxanne Oulman sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.42, for a total value of $277,956.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,524.46. This trade represents a 31.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 1,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $272,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,090. The trade was a 33.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 70,522 shares of company stock valued at $17,661,708 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Digital Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $284.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.80. Western Digital Corporation has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $307.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.08.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.20. Western Digital had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 35.52%.The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.02%.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

