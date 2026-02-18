Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Stock Holdings Lifted by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 632.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,949 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,388 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 1.6% of CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $32,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% during the third quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $26,795,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,152,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,764,755.36. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $4,216,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 289,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,679,337.38. This trade represents a 6.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 271,892 shares of company stock worth $58,476,908. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Key Advanced Micro Devices News

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $283.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Phillip Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of AMD opened at $203.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.85. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $267.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.10 billion, a PE ratio of 76.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.