Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/9/2026 – IonQ had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

2/6/2026 – IonQ had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2026 – IonQ had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2026 – IonQ had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2026 – IonQ had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insider Transactions at IonQ

In other IonQ news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $4,689,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive owned 432,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,285,364.24. This represents a 18.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn K. Chou sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $1,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 60,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,124.60. This trade represents a 24.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,992,000 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

