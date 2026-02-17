The Boeing Company $BA Shares Purchased by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 220,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Boeing comprises approximately 0.8% of Glenview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $47,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,773,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $13,991,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,316 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,734,000. Amundi lifted its stake in Boeing by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,776,634 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $376,700,000 after buying an additional 764,236 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 29,198,446 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,301,901,000 after buying an additional 707,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 3,581.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 711,824 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $149,149,000 after buying an additional 692,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on BA shares. New Street Research set a $257.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Argus raised shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.14.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 10,497 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.99, for a total transaction of $2,456,193.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,781.08. The trade was a 41.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dana S. Deasy purchased 554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $178.88 per share, with a total value of $99,099.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president owned 28,442 shares in the company, valued at $5,087,704.96. This represents a 1.99% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock opened at $242.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $190.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.87 and a beta of 1.15. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $254.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.65 and its 200-day moving average is $219.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $10.32. The business had revenue of $23.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($5.90) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

Featured Articles

