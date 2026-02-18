Advisors Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,507 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Ross Stores worth $25,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 251.7% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 162.6% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 152.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 257 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Guggenheim raised shares of Ross Stores to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $181.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.94.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST opened at $198.21 on Wednesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $122.36 and a one year high of $198.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.49 and a 200 day moving average of $167.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.20. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 9.47%.The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Ross Stores has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.380-6.46 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.770-1.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: ROST) is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross’s business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

