Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share and revenue of $88.5470 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Shares of SLNO stock opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 15.88, a current ratio of 16.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -20.92 and a beta of -3.16. Soleno Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $36.67 and a 52-week high of $90.32.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLNO. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 519.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $107.00 price target on Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research set a $60.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target (up from $106.00) on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.62.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare and orphan diseases. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Soleno leverages a precision medicine approach to identify and advance small‐molecule treatments that address underlying genetic and metabolic dysfunctions. The company’s scientific strategy centers on repurposing and reformulating existing compounds to maximize therapeutic benefit in underserved patient populations.

The company’s lead candidate, diazoxide choline controlled release (DCCR), is being investigated for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), a complex neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by insatiable appetite, hormonal imbalances and behavioral challenges.

