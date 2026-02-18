Midwest Trust Co Sells 4,373 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Midwest Trust Co cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 441,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,373 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.8% of Midwest Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Midwest Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $139,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $306.85 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.16 and a fifty-two week high of $337.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $315.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.86. The company has a market cap of $835.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $45.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.99%.

Key Headlines Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Freedom Capital raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total transaction of $2,680,923.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 71,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,216,535.33. The trade was a 10.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.42, for a total transaction of $886,166.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 23,804 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,021.68. The trade was a 10.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 21,164 shares of company stock worth $6,579,748 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

