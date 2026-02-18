Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $19.73 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,209 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $19,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brant Point Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,244.7% in the second quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC now owns 149,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,476,000 after acquiring an additional 138,401 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7,192.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 454,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,989,000 after purchasing an additional 448,545 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,433.6% in the 2nd quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 6,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,478.9% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 7,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 6,011.8% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 9,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 4.2%

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $92.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $78.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.62. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.55 and a 52 week high of $108.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.99.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 239.04%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $354,375.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,792 shares in the company, valued at $485,190. This represents a 42.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 2,355 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $238,585.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836.68. This trade represents a 98.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $114.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.26.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company’s product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O’Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

