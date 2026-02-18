Golar LNG (GLNG) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Golar LNG to post earnings of $0.38 per share and revenue of $123.2940 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG opened at $44.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.79. Golar LNG has a 52 week low of $29.56 and a 52 week high of $45.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.49 and a beta of 0.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLNG. Wall Street Zen upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Research raised Golar LNG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Monday, December 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $56.00 target price on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at $5,755,000. Steinberg Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Steinberg Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,682,000 after acquiring an additional 30,068 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC grew its position in Golar LNG by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 705,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,250,000 after acquiring an additional 46,709 shares during the period. ION Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter valued at about $595,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Golar LNG by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,642,648 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,123,000 after acquiring an additional 63,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Ltd. is a leading owner and operator of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers and floating infrastructure. The company specializes in the transportation of LNG on long-term and spot charters for major energy firms around the world. In addition to shipping, Golar LNG has broadened its services to include project development and the conversion of existing carriers into Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) and Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) vessels.

Since pioneering the first purpose-built FLNG conversion project, Golar LNG has been at the forefront of offshore gas monetization.

