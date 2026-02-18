Rockland Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Rockland Trust Co. cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,666 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.4% of Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $33,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. HSBC set a $319.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Truist Financial set a $334.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $386.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.73.

More JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total transaction of $904,901.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,241.84. This trade represents a 9.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $2,680,923.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 71,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,216,535.33. The trade was a 10.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,164 shares of company stock worth $6,579,748. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $306.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.86. The stock has a market cap of $835.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $202.16 and a one year high of $337.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $45.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.99%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.