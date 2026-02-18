Dorman Products (DORM) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.15 per share and revenue of $573.3760 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Dorman Products Stock Down 1.5%

DORM stock opened at $129.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.72 and a 200-day moving average of $138.96. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $106.95 and a fifty-two week high of $166.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DORM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Dorman Products from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dorman Products presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.50.

Insider Transactions at Dorman Products

In related news, insider John Mcknight sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total transaction of $257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,625.60. The trade was a 18.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donna M. Long sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $100,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 17,856 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,680. This trade represents a 4.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DORM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 594.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Miller Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Dorman Products in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc is a leading independent global supplier of automotive aftermarket parts and hardware. Headquartered in Colmar, Pennsylvania, the company specializes in the design, manufacture and distribution of replacement components for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Dorman’s offerings span both mechanical and electrical systems, providing solutions that help repair shops and retailers address wear-out and collision-related failures on domestic and import vehicles.

The company’s extensive product portfolio includes steering and suspension components, brake system parts, engine management and cooling products, exterior and body hardware, and an array of fasteners, clips and brackets.

