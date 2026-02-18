JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Holdings Trimmed by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,601 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.9% of First National Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. First National Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $55,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.42, for a total transaction of $886,166.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 23,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,021.68. The trade was a 10.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total transaction of $2,680,923.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 71,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,216,535.33. The trade was a 10.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 21,164 shares of company stock valued at $6,579,748 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE JPM opened at $306.85 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $202.16 and a 1 year high of $337.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $835.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $45.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Freedom Capital upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $354.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.73.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

