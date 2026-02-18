Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Has $9.62 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.3% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,129,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,646,506,000 after purchasing an additional 300,160 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $10,295,209,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28,813.7% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,785,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,866,309,000 after buying an additional 16,727,530 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,332,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,155,111,000 after buying an additional 577,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,524,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,181,338,000 after acquiring an additional 76,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $354.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Freedom Capital raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, HSBC set a $319.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.73.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $306.85 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $202.16 and a 12 month high of $337.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $835.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The firm had revenue of $45.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.81 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $2,680,923.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 71,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,216,535.33. This represents a 10.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.42, for a total value of $886,166.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 23,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,021.68. This represents a 10.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,164 shares of company stock worth $6,579,748. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.