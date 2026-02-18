CenterBook Partners LP Has $10.56 Million Position in Linde PLC $LIN

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 391.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,709 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Linde were worth $10,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,243,000. Markel Group Inc. grew its position in Linde by 3.1% during the second quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 186,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,549,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in Linde by 2.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 967,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $459,570,000 after acquiring an additional 24,624 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 205,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,526,000 after acquiring an additional 22,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in shares of Linde by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 417,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,649,000 after acquiring an additional 89,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN opened at $482.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $440.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $447.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $387.78 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $225.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.02. Linde had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 20.30%.The company had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.400-17.900 EPS. Analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Mizuho set a $525.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.20.

Linde (NASDAQ: LIN) is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany’s Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde’s business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

